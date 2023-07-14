Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Lowers Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.91.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

