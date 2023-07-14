Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $158.21 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $83.49 and a 12-month high of $158.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.10.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

