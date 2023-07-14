U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Position Increased by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,935,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,525,000 after buying an additional 29,521,176 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $644,436,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,609,000 after buying an additional 5,716,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on USB shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 2.0 %

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

