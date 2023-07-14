Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $331,000 Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,364,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,366 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,753,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,448,000 after acquiring an additional 735,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 321.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 864,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $205,345,000 after acquiring an additional 659,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SHW. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.11.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $266.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.33. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $266.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

