First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.69.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $342.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $302.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $343.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,705. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.