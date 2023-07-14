Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.45, for a total value of $554,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 223,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,350,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.45, for a total value of $554,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 223,100 shares in the company, valued at $35,350,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $5,764,768.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,813,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,186 shares of company stock valued at $26,399,419 over the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $168.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.01. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.90 and a 1 year high of $178.36.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.35.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

