The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 2.0 %

PNC stock opened at $129.79 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $176.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

