Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 28,410 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,301,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 28,410 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $258,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,355 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,643,008,000 after purchasing an additional 411,508 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $891,631,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in TJX Companies by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,869,293 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $810,763,000 after buying an additional 1,457,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

TJX Companies Price Performance

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TJX opened at $84.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.99 and a 52-week high of $86.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $97.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

