Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $292.69 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,061,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 34,162 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $292,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 12.8% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,908,000 after acquiring an additional 72,120 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $111.27 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.60 and a twelve month high of $111.97. The firm has a market cap of $121.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.88 and a 200-day moving average of $93.44.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

