First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Trims Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,888 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.96.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $233.68 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $264.22. The stock has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

