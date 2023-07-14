Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 772 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,499,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,806,000 after buying an additional 279,142 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10,421.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,444,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,315,000 after buying an additional 2,421,573 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,914,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,116,000 after buying an additional 50,720 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,608,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,494,000 after buying an additional 209,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,502,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,262,000 after buying an additional 139,816 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $137.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.97. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.