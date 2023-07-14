FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,261 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,446 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,099,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,007,991,000 after acquiring an additional 25,997 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,438,000 after buying an additional 638,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $537,007,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $233.68 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $264.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.96.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

