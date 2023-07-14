FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

Insider Activity

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $86.21 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.67 and its 200-day moving average is $88.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $143.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.