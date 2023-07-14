First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,709.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.47.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT opened at $195.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.81. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $125.26 and a 1-year high of $197.39.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

