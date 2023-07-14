The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 38,727 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,223,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,978,986 shares of company stock worth $660,057,057. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GS. JMP Securities lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.73.

NYSE:GS opened at $328.68 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $109.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $325.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.76 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.