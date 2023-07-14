Employees Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 95.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PayPal were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 98,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,492,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.6% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.3% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 32,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in PayPal by 36.9% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in PayPal by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $72.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.33.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

