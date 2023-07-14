Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $126.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business’s revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. UBS Group raised Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. 51job reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $5,224,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,854,267.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $5,224,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,854,267.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total value of $1,823,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,112,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,717,881.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 399,005 shares of company stock valued at $51,215,925 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.