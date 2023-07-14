Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 47.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,501 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.9 %

Home Depot stock opened at $314.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $316.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $298.59 and a 200 day moving average of $302.45.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

