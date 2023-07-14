Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $8,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Datadog by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Datadog by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $652,345.66. Following the sale, the executive now owns 193,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,440,342.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $6,602,612.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,138 shares in the company, valued at $27,381,139.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $652,345.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 193,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,440,342.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 791,873 shares of company stock worth $72,260,765. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $109.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.58 and its 200 day moving average is $79.77. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $120.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -404.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. TheStreet upgraded Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. DA Davidson started coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Datadog from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.32.

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.