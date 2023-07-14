Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Position Trimmed by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,525.14.

Shell Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $62.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $216.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average of $59.41. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $89.02 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

