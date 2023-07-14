Securian Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,824 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Ossiam raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.24.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $122.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.64%.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

