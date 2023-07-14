Securian Asset Management Inc. Acquires 506 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 145,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,728,000 after buying an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 136,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $52.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.71 and its 200-day moving average is $49.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,999.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,332,061.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $4,377,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $643,999.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,779 shares of company stock valued at $9,360,777. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

