Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Issued By Zacks Research

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Waste Management in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Waste Management’s current full-year earnings is $6.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $168.23 on Friday. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.30 and a 200-day moving average of $159.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,370,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Waste Management by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after buying an additional 1,718,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Waste Management by 194.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 804,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

