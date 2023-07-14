Wright Investors Service Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.83.

Shares of MRK opened at $106.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $269.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.52 and a 1-year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 354,203 shares of company stock worth $41,055,309. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

