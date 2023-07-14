Caprock Group LLC Invests $546,000 in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,195 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Lennar by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Lennar from $94.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Lennar from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Shares of LEN opened at $130.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 7.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.69. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $130.46.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.24%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

