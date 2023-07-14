Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,506 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 52.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN opened at $51.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.67. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.31.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVN. Raymond James boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.