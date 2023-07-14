Caprock Group LLC Buys 22,487 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 57.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 22,487 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its position in Pfizer by 2.3% during the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 28.0% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 2.8% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 37,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.20. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $203.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

