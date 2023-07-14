Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Atb Cap Markets

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. CIBC upgraded Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Gibson Energy Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBNXF opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.78. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

