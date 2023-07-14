Fastenal (FAST) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on August 24th

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

Fastenal has increased its dividend by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 24 consecutive years. Fastenal has a dividend payout ratio of 65.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fastenal to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.0%.

Fastenal Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $56.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $59.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastenal

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 14.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 591,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,931,000 after buying an additional 75,332 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fastenal by 17.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,406,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,877,000 after buying an additional 207,340 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Fastenal by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 0.7% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 333,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,973,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FAST. Stephens lowered Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.25.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

