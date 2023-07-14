Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Rating Increased to Outperform Market Weight at National Bank Financial

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday. CSFB cut Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$33.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.17.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

TSE LB opened at C$42.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$28.23 and a one year high of C$48.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$32.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.02. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business had revenue of C$257.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$261.70 million. Research analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.0972389 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

