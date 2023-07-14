iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.8% of NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $452.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $430.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.34. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $452.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

