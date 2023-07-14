Securian Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IDXX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.86.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $532.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.12, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $477.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $535.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $900.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.36 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

