Securian Asset Management Inc. Purchases 226 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,452 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH opened at $85.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.23 and a 200-day moving average of $78.66. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $63.17 and a 1 year high of $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

