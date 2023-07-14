Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stake Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of Northrop Grumman worth $200,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $457.03 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $429.10 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.22.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.20%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

