FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,102,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 555.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,700,000 after acquiring an additional 436,766 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,978,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after acquiring an additional 254,456 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celanese Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CE opened at $122.67 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $128.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.93.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Celanese from $140.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Celanese in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Celanese in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.