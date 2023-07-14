First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 306 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,994,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,506,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $903,721,000 after purchasing an additional 464,771 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 496.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 417,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,546,000 after purchasing an additional 347,351 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $357,046,000 after purchasing an additional 337,759 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,740 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,684,065.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.67.

Shares of MSI opened at $292.16 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.62 and a twelve month high of $299.43. The company has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.61.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

