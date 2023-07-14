First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 231 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,709 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 51.0% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.5% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 66.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.6% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.15.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $215.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $274.70. The firm has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.72%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

