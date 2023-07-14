Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Announces $0.89 Quarterly Dividend

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.89 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%.

Paychex has raised its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Paychex has a payout ratio of 71.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Paychex to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.3%.

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $120.53 on Friday. Paychex has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $139.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.02. The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,137 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,130,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,147,000 after buying an additional 505,812 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after buying an additional 379,291 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 144.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 609,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,227,000 after acquiring an additional 360,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Paychex by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,207,000 after acquiring an additional 336,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

