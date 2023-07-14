Securian Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 218,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,353,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.00.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at $40,429,183.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 137,964 shares of company stock valued at $60,784,338 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $448.84 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.00 and a 52 week high of $468.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $423.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.42. The company has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a PE ratio of 75.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

