Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 1,043 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,363,000 after acquiring an additional 58,340 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE DUK opened at $93.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The company has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.78 and its 200 day moving average is $96.53.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.