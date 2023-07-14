Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $325,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 96.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 177,724 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $874,563. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $57.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.66. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $81.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

