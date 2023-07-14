McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,701,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,701,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,076 shares of company stock worth $14,231,719 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. McKesson’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.60%.
MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.92.
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
