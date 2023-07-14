Laboratory Co. of America Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the medical research company on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

Laboratory Co. of America has a payout ratio of 17.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America to earn $18.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:LH opened at $211.74 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $263.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Saturday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,748. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 64.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

