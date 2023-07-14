Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 236 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,198 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 38.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 259.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 578 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 38,611 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Argus dropped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,360.50.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

NYSE RIO opened at $69.01 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

