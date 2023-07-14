Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,080,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 60,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,400,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

Clorox Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $154.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $124.58 and a 1-year high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

