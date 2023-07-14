Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,091 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,444 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.7% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $58,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $1,041,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on V. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.52.

Visa Trading Up 0.5 %

V opened at $243.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.15 and its 200-day moving average is $225.78. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $244.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.