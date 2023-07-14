TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock Holdings Increased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

TEL opened at $142.38 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $143.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.92.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

