Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,106 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $35,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Trading Up 0.5 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.52.

Shares of V stock opened at $243.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.78. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $244.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

