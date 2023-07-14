Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Acquires 616 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.1% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $1,041,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Visa by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Visa by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 716,776 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $161,604,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 416,759 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $93,962,000 after buying an additional 20,839 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $243.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $455.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $244.26.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.52.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

