Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 1,800 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Quest Diagnostics worth $8,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGX. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE DGX opened at $140.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $158.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

